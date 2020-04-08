YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 31.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:YNGA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 1600 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 31.3% from today’s opening price of 1219 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 81 points and decreased 426 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1890 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 865.66 GBX.

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a 50 day moving average of 1,403.73 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,575.43. There are currently 186,420,598 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 22,806. Market capitalisation for LON:YNGA is £512,647,575 GBP.

