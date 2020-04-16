Youngevity International – Consenus Indicates Potential 219.1% Upside

Youngevity International found using ticker (YGYI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 and has a mean target at 6. With the stocks previous close at 1.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 219.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.29 while the 200 day moving average is 2.89. The market cap for the company is $52m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ygyi.com

Youngevity International develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Direct Selling, Commercial Coffee, and Commercial Hemp. The company offers nutritional supplements, gourmet coffee, weight management products, skincare and cosmetics, health and wellness, packaged foods, lifestyle products, pet care, digital products, telecare health services, apparel and fashion accessories, and business lending products. It also produces and sells coffee products under the Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brands; and produces and markets a line of coffees under the JavaFit brand directly to consumers. In addition, it offers cannabidiol oils from hemp stock. The company sells coffee and equipment to wellness and retirement communities, and various cruise lines and coffee service operators, as well as through distribution network. Youngevity International also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; heritagemakers.com; hempfx.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com. The company was formerly known as AL International and changed its name to Youngevity International in July 2013. Youngevity International was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

