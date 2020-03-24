YouGov Plc 38.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

YouGov Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:YOU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. YouGov Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Berenberg have set their target price at 610 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 38.9% from the opening price of 439.19 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 323.81 points and decreased 200.81 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 766 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 393 GBX.

YouGov Plc has a 50 day moving average of 663.39 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 595.09. There are currently 107,673,729 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 295,492. Market capitalisation for LON:YOU is £471,132,861 GBP.

