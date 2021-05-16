Twitter
Yiren Digital Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Yiren Digital Ltd. found using ticker (YRD) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4.3 and 3.27 calculating the mean target price we have 3.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.94 while the 200 day moving average is 4. The company has a market cap of $307m. Company Website: http://www.yirendai.com

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People’s Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company’s loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2020, it had 60 fixed income products, 810 mutual fund products, and 296 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

