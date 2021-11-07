Yiren Digital Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Yiren Digital Ltd. with ticker code (YRD) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.49 and 3.04 calculating the average target price we see 3.27. With the stocks previous close at 3.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day MA is 3.25 and the 200 day moving average is 3.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $277m. Find out more information at: http://www.yirendai.com

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People’s Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company’s loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2020, it had 60 fixed income products, 810 mutual fund products, and 296 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.