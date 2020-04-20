Yield10 Bioscience – Consenus Indicates Potential 563.7% Upside

Yield10 Bioscience found using ticker (YTEN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 10 and has a mean target at 30. Now with the previous closing price of 4.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 563.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.33. The company has a market cap of $9m. Visit the company website at: http://www.yield10bio.com

Yield10 Bioscience, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries. It also has an oilseed development center in Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience has research agreements with Bayer AG to develop traits in soybean; Forage Genetics International, LLC to develop traits in forage sorghum; and J. R. Simplot Company to develop novel traits in potato. The company was formerly known as Metabolix and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

