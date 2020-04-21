Yield10 Bioscience – Consenus Indicates Potential 555.0% Upside

Yield10 Bioscience found using ticker (YTEN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 10 and has a mean target at 30. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 555.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.12. The market cap for the company is $9m. Find out more information at: http://www.yield10bio.com

Yield10 Bioscience, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries. It also has an oilseed development center in Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience has research agreements with Bayer AG to develop traits in soybean; Forage Genetics International, LLC to develop traits in forage sorghum; and J. R. Simplot Company to develop novel traits in potato. The company was formerly known as Metabolix and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn