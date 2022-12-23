Yellow Cake PLC 38.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake PLC with ticker (LON:YCA) now has a potential upside of 38.8% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Yellow Cake PLC share price of 367 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 38.8%. Trading has ranged between 294 (52 week low) and 487 (52 week high) with an average of 707,842 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £697,011,096.



Yellow Cake plc is a Jersey-based uranium focused company, which offers direct exposure to the spot uranium price without exploration, development, mining or processing risk. The Company engages in uranium related transactional activities, such as uranium location swaps. It also involved in other operational and financial transactions to exposure to uranium, including streaming and royalties. The Company buys and holds physical triuranium octoxide (U3O8). The Company holds 18.81 million pounds of U3O8, all of which is held in storage in Canada and France. The Company is organized into a single operating segment being the holding of U3O8 for long-term capital appreciation.







