Yellow Cake PLC 24.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake PLC with ticker (LON:YCA) now has a potential upside of 24.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Yellow Cake PLC share price of 377 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.6%. Trading has ranged between 2 (52 week low) and 379 (52 week high) with an average of 1,939,705 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £690,732,295.



Yellow Cake plc is a Jersey-based company that operates in uranium sector. The Company is focused on purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide (U3O8). It is also focused on the purchase, sale and trading of uranium through the Kazatomprom Contract and through any other long-term contracts entered into by the Company. It is also involved in other uranium related transactions, including the acquisition of production or synthetic production, via streaming, royalties or similar mechanisms.







