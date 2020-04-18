Yatra Online – Consenus Indicates Potential 614.3% Upside

Yatra Online with ticker code (YTRA) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 614.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.1. The company has a market cap of $54m. Company Website: http://www.yatra.com

Yatra Online operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers various services, including exploring and searching, a platform that enables customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services. As of March 31, 2019, it served approximately 9.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn