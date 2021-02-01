Twitter
Yatra Online – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.9% Upside

Yatra Online with ticker code (YTRA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3. With the stocks previous close at 2.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 44.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.01 and the 200 day MA is 1.22. The company has a market cap of $118m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.yatra.com

Yatra Online operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2020, it served approximately 11.1 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

