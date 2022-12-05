Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Yamana Gold Inc. with ticker code (AUY) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.1 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.13. With the stocks previous close at 5.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.76 and the 200 day MA is 5.03. The market cap for the company is $5,509m. Visit the company website at: https://www.yamana.com

The potential market cap would be $5,914m based on the market concensus.

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.