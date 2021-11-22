Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.2% Upside

Yamana Gold Inc. found using ticker (AUY) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.93 and 5 and has a mean target at 6.52. Now with the previous closing price of 4.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.2%. The 50 day MA is 4.18 and the 200 day moving average is 4.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,161m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.yamana.com

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.