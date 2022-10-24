Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.3% Upside

Yamana Gold Inc. found using ticker (AUY) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.1 and 5.01 calculating the average target price we see 6.38. Now with the previous closing price of 4.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.3%. The 50 day MA is 4.58 and the 200 day MA is 4.92. The company has a market cap of $4,402m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.yamana.com

The potential market cap would be $6,397m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.