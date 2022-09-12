Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.1% Upside

Yamana Gold Inc. found using ticker (AUY) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.2 and 5.41 calculating the average target price we see 6.6. Now with the previous closing price of 4.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.73 and the 200 day moving average is 4.85. The market cap for the company is $4,516m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.yamana.com

The potential market cap would be $6,551m based on the market concensus.

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.