Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Yamana Gold Inc. found using ticker (AUY) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.1 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 6.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.3%. The day 50 moving average is 4.58 while the 200 day moving average is 4.98. The company has a market cap of $4,875m. Company Website: https://www.yamana.com

The potential market cap would be $6,013m based on the market concensus.

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

