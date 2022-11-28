Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Yamana Gold Inc. with ticker code (AUY) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.1 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The day 50 moving average is 4.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5. The company has a market cap of $5,103m. Visit the company website at: https://www.yamana.com

The potential market cap would be $5,867m based on the market concensus.

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.