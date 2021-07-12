Twitter
Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

Yamana Gold Inc. with ticker code (AUY) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.92 and 2.8 calculating the mean target price we have 3.92. With the stocks previous close at 4.11 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.74 and the 200 day moving average is 4.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,084m. Find out more information at: http://www.yamana.com

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

