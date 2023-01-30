Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Yamana Gold Inc. with ticker code (AUY) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.65 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.15 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.5%. The day 50 moving average is 5.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,853m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.yamana.com

The potential market cap would be $5,824m based on the market concensus.

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.