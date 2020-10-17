Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -35.0% Downside

Yamana Gold Inc. found using ticker (AUY) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4.92 and 2.8 with the average target price sitting at 3.92. Now with the previous closing price of 6.03 this would indicate that there is a downside of -35.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.97 while the 200 day moving average is 5.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,731m. Company Website: http://www.yamana.com

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

