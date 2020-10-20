Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -33.9% Downside

Yamana Gold Inc. found using ticker (AUY) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.92 and 2.8 and has a mean target at 3.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.93 this indicates there is a potential downside of -33.9%. The day 50 moving average is 5.96 while the 200 day moving average is 5.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,526m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.yamana.com

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn