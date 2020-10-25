Yamana Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -32.8% Downside

Yamana Gold Inc. with ticker code (AUY) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.92 and 2.8 and has a mean target at 3.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.83 this would indicate that there is a downside of -32.8%. The 50 day MA is 5.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,519m. Company Website: http://www.yamana.com

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

