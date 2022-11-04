Yamana Gold Inc 41.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold Inc with ticker (LON:AUY) now has a potential upside of 41.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 660 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Yamana Gold Inc share price of 390 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 41.0%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 390 (52 week high) with an average of 46,022 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,929,179,462.



Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canada-based precious metals producer. The Company has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The Company’s principal producing mining properties are comprised of the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the Jacobina mine in Brazil, the El Penon and Minera Florida mines in Chile and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina. The Company’s projects include the MARA project in Argentina and the Wasamac project in Canada. The Canadian Malartic mine, in which the Company holds a 50% interest, is located in the Abitibi region of Quebec near the town of Val-d’Or. Minera Florida is an underground gold mine located in central Chile, approximately 75 kilometers southwest of Santiago. The Cerro Moro is a gold-silver operation located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina approximately 70 km south of the port city of Puerto Deseado.







