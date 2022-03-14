Yamana Gold – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Yamana Gold with ticker code (AUY) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.81 and 5 with a mean TP of 6.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day MA is 4.48 and the 200 day MA is 4.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,298m. Find out more information at: https://www.yamana.com

The potential market cap would be $6,220m based on the market concensus.

Yamana Gold , together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources and changed its name to Yamana Gold in August 2003. Yamana Gold was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.