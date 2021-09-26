Twitter
Xylem Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Xylem Inc. with ticker code (XYL) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 80 and has a mean target at 125.67. Now with the previous closing price of 135.17 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 133.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 119.17. The market cap for the company is $24,434m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.xylem.com

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, and Flojet brand names for residential and commercial building services, and industrial water applications. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment provides smart metering, networked communications, and measurement and control technologies, as well as critical infrastructure technologies that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery, monitoring, and control of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. It also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, data management and analytics, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment and managed services. This segment sells its products under the BLU-X, Pure, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, and YSI brand names. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

