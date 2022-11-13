XPO Logistics – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.2% Upside

XPO Logistics found using ticker (XPO) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 35.65 and has a mean target at 66.53. With the stocks previous close at 38.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 74.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.63. The company has a market cap of $4,542m. Find out more information at: https://www.xpo.com

The potential market cap would be $7,911m based on the market concensus.

XPO Logistics provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment offers last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as other non-core brokered freight transportation modes. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.