XPO Logistics – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.9% Upside

XPO Logistics with ticker code (XPO) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 74.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 65.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.49 and the 200 day moving average is 57.65. The market cap for the company is $5,266m. Company Website: https://www.xpo.com

The potential market cap would be $8,738m based on the market concensus.

XPO Logistics provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment offers last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as other non-core brokered freight transportation modes. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.