XPO Logistics – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

XPO Logistics with ticker code (XPO) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 60 and has a mean target at 79.22. Now with the previous closing price of 49.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.4%. The day 50 moving average is 51.61 and the 200 day MA is 58.39. The company has a market cap of $5,386m. Find out more information at: https://www.xpo.com

The potential market cap would be $8,638m based on the market concensus.

XPO Logistics provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment offers last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as other non-core brokered freight transportation modes. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.