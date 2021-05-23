Twitter
XPO Logistics – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

XPO Logistics found using ticker (XPO) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 130 calculating the mean target price we have 157.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 142.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day MA is 138.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 122.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,914m. Visit the company website at: http://www.xpo.com

XPO Logistics provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services. This segment also provides freight brokerage services, which comprise intermodal and drayage operations that offer customers with container capacity, long-haul transportation brokered with railroads, road transportation of containers performed by independent contractors, and on-site operational services; asset-light last mile logistics services for the home delivery of heavy goods; and ancillary services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment, cold-chain logistics, packaging and labeling, factory and aftermarket support, and inventory management, as well as order personalization and supply chain optimization, such as product flow management services. This segment also offers reverse logistics, which is also called returns management. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as e-commerce and retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, technology, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial and manufacturing, chemicals, agribusiness, life sciences, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

