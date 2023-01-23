XPO – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.0% Upside

XPO found using ticker (XPO) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 49.68. Now with the previous closing price of 36.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.0%. The 50 day MA is 36.49 and the 200 day moving average is 32.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,347m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.xpo.com

The potential market cap would be $5,869m based on the market concensus.

XPO Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment offers last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as other non-core brokered freight transportation modes. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics XPO Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.