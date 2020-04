XPEL – Consenus Indicates Potential 69.2% Upside

XPEL with ticker code (XPEL) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 16 and has a mean target at 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 69.2%. The 50 day MA is 10.5 and the 200 day moving average is 13.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $295m. Company Website: http://www.xpel.com

XPEL manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel, aftercare products, and ceramic coatings. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. It sells its products to independent installers and new car dealerships, third party distributors, owned installation centers, and franchisees and online. XPEL was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

