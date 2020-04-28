XPEL – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.1% Upside

XPEL with ticker code (XPEL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 16 and has a mean target at 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.37 while the 200 day moving average is 13.11. The market cap for the company is $302m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.xpel.com

XPEL manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel, aftercare products, and ceramic coatings. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. It sells its products to independent installers and new car dealerships, third party distributors, owned installation centers, and franchisees and online. XPEL was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

