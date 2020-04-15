XPEL – Consenus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

XPEL found using ticker (XPEL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 17. Now with the previous closing price of 11.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.4%. The 50 day MA is 10.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.13. The market cap for the company is $323m. Company Website: http://www.xpel.com

XPEL manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel, aftercare products, and ceramic coatings. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. It sells its products to independent installers and new car dealerships, third party distributors, owned installation centers, and franchisees and online. XPEL was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

