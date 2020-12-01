XPEL – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.4% Downside

XPEL found using ticker (XPEL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 36 with a mean TP of 36.5. With the stocks previous close at 38.59 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.4%. The 50 day MA is 30.59 and the 200 day MA is 22.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,046m. Find out more information at: http://www.xpel.com

XPEL manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel, aftercare products, and ceramic coatings. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. It sells its products to independent installers and new car dealerships, third party distributors, owned installation centers, and franchisees and online. XPEL was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.