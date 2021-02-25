XPEL – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.5% Downside

XPEL with ticker code (XPEL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 49.5. Now with the previous closing price of 56.59 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.15 while the 200 day moving average is 37.72. The market cap for the company is $1,354m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.xpel.com

XPEL manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel, aftercare products, and ceramic coatings. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. It sells its products to independent installers and new car dealerships, third party distributors, owned installation centers, and franchisees and online. XPEL was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.