XP Power Ltd. 14.2% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

XP Power Ltd. with ticker (LON:XPP) now has a potential upside of 14.2% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 6,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the XP Power Ltd. share price of 5,580 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 14.2%. Trading has ranged between 3,960 (52 week low) and 5,800 (52 week high) with an average of 17,607 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,066,576,347.

XP Power Limited is a United Kingdom-based developer and manufacturer of critical power control components for the electronics industry. The Company provides power solutions, including alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supplies and DC-DC converters. The Company’s segment include Europe, North America and Asia geographical. It designs-in power control solutions into the end products of blue chip original equipment manufacturers, with a focus on the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors. Its product categories include high efficiency/convection-cooled, chassis mount/open frame, configurable, external, encapsulated and printed circuit board (PCB) mount, DIN rail, baseplate-cooled, through hole mount, surface mount, light-emitting diode (LED) drivers and distributed power/hotswap.



You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

