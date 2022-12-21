Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

XP Factory PLC 99.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

XP Factory PLC with ticker (LON:XPF) now has a potential upside of 99.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,430 GBX for the company, which when compared to the XP Factory PLC share price of 18 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 99.2%. Trading has ranged between 11 (52 week low) and 33 (52 week high) with an average of 265,810 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £27,490,560.

XP Factory Plc is a United Kingdom-based company that operates pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses. The Company operates two leisure brands including Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar. Escape Hunt is engaged in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the United Kingdom, an international network of franchised outlets, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely. Boom Battle Bar is a network of owner-operated and franchise sites in the United Kingdom that combine competitive socializing activities with themed cocktails, drinks and street food in a fun setting. Its activities include a range of games, such as augmented reality darts, Bavarian axe throwing, crazier golf, shuffleboard and others.



