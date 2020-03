Xilinx – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.5% Upside

Xilinx with ticker code (XLNX) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 120 and 83 calculating the mean target price we have 101.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 87.9 and the 200 day MA is 94.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,847m. Company Website: http://www.xilinx.com

Xilinx designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. Xilinx was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn