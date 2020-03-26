Xilinx – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

Xilinx found using ticker (XLNX) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 120 and 72 with a mean TP of 97.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81.62 while the 200 day moving average is 92.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,668m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.xilinx.com

Xilinx designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. Xilinx was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

