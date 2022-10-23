Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Xerox Holdings Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.3% Downside

Xerox Holdings Corporation found using ticker (XRX) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 14.13. Now with the previous closing price of 15.24 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.91 while the 200 day moving average is 17.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,505m. Find out more information at: https://www.xerox.com

The potential market cap would be $2,323m based on the market concensus.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, end user computing devices, network infrastructure, communications technology, and a range of managed IT solutions, such as technology product support, professional engineering, and commercial robotic process automation. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content; and CareAR, an enterprise augmented reality business. Further, the company sells paper products and wide-format systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and e-commerce marketplaces. Xerox Holdings Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

