Xerox Holdings Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.8% Downside

Xerox Holdings Corporation found using ticker (XRX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 20 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 17.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.4 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.15. The company has a market cap of $3,790m. Visit the company website at: https://www.xerox.com

The potential market cap would be $3,117m based on the market concensus.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, such as PC and network infrastructure, communications technology, and network administration, as well as cloud and on-server support services. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content; and CareAR, an enterprise augmented reality business that offers live virtual assistance technology focused on modernizing field service, customer support, and other IT Services. Further, the company operates a network of centers that digitize and automate paper and digital workflows; and sells paper products, wide-format systems, and software and IT services. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.