Xenia Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Xenia Hotels & Resorts found using ticker (XHR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 20.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The day 50 moving average is 19.38 and the 200 day moving average is 15.77. The company has a market cap of $2,211m. Visit the company website at: http://www.xeniareit.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.

