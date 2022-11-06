Xenia Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.0% Upside

Xenia Hotels & Resorts with ticker code (XHR) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 18.88. With the stocks previous close at 14.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.0%. The 50 day MA is 15.49 while the 200 day moving average is 17.05. The market cap for the company is $1,641m. Find out more information at: https://www.xeniareit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,198m based on the market concensus.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.