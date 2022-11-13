Xenia Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

Xenia Hotels & Resorts found using ticker (XHR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16 with a mean TP of 18.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The 50 day MA is 15.36 while the 200 day moving average is 16.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,770m. Visit the company website at: https://www.xeniareit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,118m based on the market concensus.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.