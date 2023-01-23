Xenia Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Xenia Hotels & Resorts found using ticker (XHR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 16.5. Now with the previous closing price of 13.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The day 50 moving average is 14.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.99. The company has a market cap of $1,696m. Visit the company website at: https://www.xeniareit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,007m based on the market concensus.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.