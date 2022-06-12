Twitter
Xenia Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Xenia Hotels & Resorts found using ticker (XHR) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 21.2. With the stocks previous close at 18.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is 18.66 and the 200 day moving average is 18.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,993m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.xeniareit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,333m based on the market concensus.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.

