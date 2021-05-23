Xenia Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Xenia Hotels & Resorts found using ticker (XHR) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 20.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The day 50 moving average is 18.95 while the 200 day moving average is 16.88. The market cap for the company is $2,081m. Company Website: http://www.xeniareit.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.