Xenia Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Xenia Hotels & Resorts with ticker code (XHR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 16 with a mean TP of 20.5. Now with the previous closing price of 18.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.16 and the 200 day MA is 18.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,117m. Visit the company website at: http://www.xeniareit.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.