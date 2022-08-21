Xenia Hotels & Resorts – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Xenia Hotels & Resorts with ticker code (XHR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 20.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.79 and the 200 day moving average is 17.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,006m. Find out more information at: https://www.xeniareit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,214m based on the market concensus.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.