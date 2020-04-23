Xenetic Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 171.7% Upside

Xenetic Biosciences found using ticker (XBIO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 171.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.75 and the 200 day moving average is 1.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $6m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.xeneticbio.com

Xenetic Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on progressing XCART, a personalized chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company engages in the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and novel oncology therapeutics. It advances cell-based therapeutics targeting the B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. The company is also leveraging PolyXen, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Serum Institute of India Limited, PJSC Pharmsynthez, and SynBio LLC. Xenetic Biosciences is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

